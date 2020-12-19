Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

