Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.57

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $28.86. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 242,365 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87.

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

