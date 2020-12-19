Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 891,466 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,776,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.