Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 98.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

