Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $928,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15,149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

