SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 109.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

