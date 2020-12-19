SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

