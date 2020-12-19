Stacy Bowman Sells 13,172 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CHWY opened at $100.13 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

