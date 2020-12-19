State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $439,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMST opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

