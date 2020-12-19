State Street Corp Acquires 78,854 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.70% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $672,986 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

