State Street Corp Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank First were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank First by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank First by 1,189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank First by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BFC opened at $69.38 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

