State Street Corp Increases Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 108.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 484.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 166,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

