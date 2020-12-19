State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,432 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 134.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $411.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

