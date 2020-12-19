State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Collectors Universe by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.47 million, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

