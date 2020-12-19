Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,019,277.27 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,019,277.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 35,100 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,309,581.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $414,882.00.

Shares of SPLP opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

