Steem Price Reaches $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $75.05 million and $7.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.50 or 0.01330875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00077743 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00282529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,701,899 coins and its circulating supply is 389,727,805 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

