SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $43,477.58 and approximately $36.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000297 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

