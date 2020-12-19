Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) stock opened at C$46.83 on Friday. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.34 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$666.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Laflamme acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.51 per share, with a total value of C$44,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,550.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.