Steven Walske Sells 9,845 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

