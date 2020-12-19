Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 1,126,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 916,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 6,393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

