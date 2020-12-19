Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

