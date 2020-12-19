Strs Ohio Sells 34,598 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,598 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

DEI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.