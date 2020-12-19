Strs Ohio Sells 5,280 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,857. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

DKS stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

