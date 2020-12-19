Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $997,252.76 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $997,252.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,029,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,185,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,263.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

