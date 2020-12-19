Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Robert W. Ross Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $10,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SURF opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $367.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SURF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.