Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.93% from the stock’s current price.

SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $70,780. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.