Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.67.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

