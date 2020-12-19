Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SWCH opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

