Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Cormark

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.30. The company has a market cap of C$281.39 million and a PE ratio of 146.17.

In related news, insider Sylogist Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$257,500.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

