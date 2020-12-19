SyncFab (MFG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,568.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $12,568.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 132.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,484,556 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars.

