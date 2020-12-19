TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Receives GBX 88.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of LON:TALK traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 99.55 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 5,854,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.37. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

