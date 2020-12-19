Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $1.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.69.

TNEYF stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

