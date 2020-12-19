Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

TCO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 220.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 281,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 193,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Taubman Centers by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 718,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

