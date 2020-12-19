Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,742,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $17.88 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

