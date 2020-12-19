Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.91.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

