Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tencent has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

