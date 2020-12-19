Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.18. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,049,774 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

