TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

TFSL stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

