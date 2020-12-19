The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 133.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after buying an additional 3,966,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 299.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after buying an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at $47,002,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

