The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of BK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,146.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 151,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 139,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

