The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.29

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and traded as high as $25.14. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 5,182 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.75% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

