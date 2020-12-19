The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CLX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $203.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,394. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

