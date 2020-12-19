The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.46

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $23.00. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 5,985 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $506,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

