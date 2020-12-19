The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.46

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $23.00. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 5,985 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

