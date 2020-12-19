The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.42. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 15,803 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 389,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

