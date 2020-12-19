The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, The Graph has traded flat against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $574.55 million and $2.61 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00379153 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02394106 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.