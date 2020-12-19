The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

