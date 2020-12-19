The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.74

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.74 and traded as high as $35.10. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 160,916 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

