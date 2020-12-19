Theta Fuel Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $85.07 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00042478 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

