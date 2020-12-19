THETA Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $935.53 million and approximately $58.86 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Hotbit, Bithumb and Huobi. In the last week, THETA has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00408870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 207.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.15 or 0.02485553 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbit, OKEx, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Hotbit, WazirX, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

